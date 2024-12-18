New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Congress leaders and workers held nationwide protests on Wednesday, including marches to Raj Bhavans in Jammu, Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Patna.

The protests aimed to raise concerns over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B.R. Ambedkar, the ongoing crisis in Manipur, alleged inaction on the Adani controversy, and the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

Also Read | High Courts Cannot Lay Down Form in Which Bail Order Should Be Passed by Trial Courts, Says Supreme Court.

In Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra led a protest march to the Raj Bhavan. Addressing the media, Karra criticised the government on multiple issues, stating, "Even after the US Department of Justice report, Adani is not being arrested... Another issue is that Manipur has been burning for a year, several people have died, but nothing is being done... Another issue is that Union HM has spoken against B.R. Ambedkar in Parliament. He should have taken his name with respect. It is a sad affair that he holds such an important position but speaks against B.R. Ambedkar."

He added that the protest had to end near the Raj Bhavan as the participants were not allowed to proceed further.

Also Read | Sambhal: Samajwadi Party MP Zia-Ur Rahman Barq Under Scrutiny Over 'Irregularities' in Electricity Usage.

In Chandigarh, Congress leaders organised a similar march to the Raj Bhavan, raising concerns over the same issues. Meanwhile, in Guwahati, Assam Congress workers staged a protest outside the Raj Bhavan, while in Patna, Bihar Congress members held demonstrations at the Raj Bhavan as part of the party's coordinated national action.

Congress MP Kumari Selja on Wednesday underscored the significance of B.R. Ambedkar, stating that he is "no less than a God." Speaking to ANI, she criticised Amit Shah, saying, "The Constitution is the 'Granth' of the country. If the Constitution is the 'Granth', Baba Saheb is no less than God. Such comments of a petty mindset against Baba Saheb are an insult to him, the country, the people, and our Constitution."

Additionally, NCP-SCP MLA Jitendra Awhad remarked that referring to Ambedkar is "passion, not fashion."

Earlier, US prosecutors charged industrialist Gautam Adani and others in an alleged bribery scam. Reacting to this, RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha on Thursday called it a "matter of concern" and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the matter.

Rahul Gandhi criticised opposition parties and stated, "Wherever there is corruption, investigation should be done. But the investigation will begin with Adani. Unless he is arrested, it won't be credible. So, begin it from there. Arrest Adani, interrogate him, and then nab whoever is involved. In the end, Narendra Modi's name will come out because BJP's entire funding structure is in his hands. So, even if the PM wants, he can't do anything. In a way, Adani has hijacked the country. India is in Adani's grip."

The Congress party is conducting protests across all states, targeting the government on these issues and demanding action and accountability. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)