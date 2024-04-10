Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Chief Media Coordinator of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee Rajiv Maharshi said that the illusion of the ruling party will be dispelled on June 4 when Congress candidates will win all the five Lok Sabha seats of the state.

Rajiv Maharshi claimed, "The people of the state are going to repeat the history of 2009 in the Lok Sabha elections."

Rajiv Maharshi said that the people of the state have welcomed the Congress' Nyaya Patra and people no longer have faith in the BJP governments of the Center and the state. He said that the BJP government has also sinned robbing the rights of the unemployed and breaking the land law of the ND Tiwari government.

Maharshi said that the Congress has not made any impossible promise in its manifesto, but has adopted a practical approach and talked about permanent appointment on 30 lakh vacant posts of the Central Government. This will remove the mask from the face of those who promised jobs to two crore people every year.

He said that in Uttarakhand, employment for the youth and the passion for serving the country is fulfilled by the army, the BJP government gave the toy of Agniveer for its vested interests. The youth have understood this. Congress has ended the Agniveer scheme and promised permanent employment. The people of the state have faith in this.

Maharshi said that there is an undercurrent in the whole of Uttarakhand at this time. People are going to quietly press the hand symbol button on April 19 and certainly, the history of 2009 will be repeated and Congress will win all the five seats of Uttarakhand.

Notably, Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats and the state will go to the polls in a single phase on April 19.

Earlier in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the ruling BJP-led NDA clinched victory across all Lok Sabha constituencies. (ANI)

