Congress workers seen bursting crackers in Delhi as counting of votes gets underway (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): As the counting of votes is underway for the assembly election in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, Congress supporters were seen bursting crackers at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

The counting of votes for the four states is underway amid tight security.

Anticipating the party victory, Ladoo's (sweet) were brought and dance and music celebrations were held after exit polls released on Thursday gave a clear edge to the party in Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Meanwhile, All India Congress Observer in Telangana, Manikrao Thackeray said that the grand old party will win more than 70 seats in the southern state and exit polls also said the same.

He credited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra for the swing in favour of the party in Telangana.

Manikrao told ANI, "Our party head Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge made people understand about our policies. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo visit has had a great impact. KCR behaved like a king and emperor in Telangana. Congress had given statehood to Telangana and everyone wished that it would become a good state, however, it didn't happen."

"Congress will win more than 70 seats and exit polls also said the same," he added.

In Chhattisgarh, exit polls gave Congress a clear edge, showing that the ruling party in the state is poised to return to power with the BJP also expected to put up a good contest unlike in the 2018 polls.

In Telangana, exit polls predicted that Congress is poised to form government in Telangana and that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would fall short of the majority mark after 10-year rule in India's youngest state.

The outcome of the Assembly elections in the four crucial States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will reflect the possible political variations that will be seen in the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

The polling in five states, which are in the northern, eastern, and southern parts of the country, came months before the next Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

