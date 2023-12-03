Kanpur, December 3: Two people have been arrested and two minors were being questioned after a video surfaced on social media, showing people hunting migratory birds and taking them away.

More than 10 species of birds have flown to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and are flocking the suburbs, particularly in the vicinity of the Ganga River bed. The avian influx after a two -year gap has been healthy this year.

Beat in-charge of Sarsaul forest range, K.K. Kushwaha said an FIR had been lodged against four people, two of them minors. The case was lodged by the Maharajpur police under Sections 9 and 21 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Bird Flu Outbreak in Argentina: 220 Flamingos Killed in Latest Outbreak of Deadly Avian Influenza.

Two Arrested for Killing Migratory Birds

Migratory birds, particularly the Siberian ones, are being hunted and killed large-scale in the vicinity of the Ganga river beds. The avian influx has been on a higher side this year. Two persons are arrested after this video caused a furore. pic.twitter.com/qw0SEJlBBe — Haidar Naqvi🇮🇳 (@haidarpur) December 2, 2023

“All the four were identified through the video and others are also being identified,” said Kushwaha, adding that the video which surfaced on Friday showed large-scale hunting of migratory birds, particularly Siberian cranes. Uttar Pradesh: Lion Named Kesari Dies at Etawah Safari Park Due to Illness.

“Our investigation revealed that the video was shot in Domanpur Purvameer in Sarsaul near the river. The men seen taking away the dead birds after killing them were Rampal and Vinod, residents of Dibiyapur village,” he said, adding that the information was shared with the police and arrests were made. The two minors were being questioned and would be sent to the juvenile home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2023 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).