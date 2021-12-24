Mathura, Dec 24 (PTI) A constable was injured in an encounter with robbers in the outskirts of Unchagaon village on Thursday night, police here said.

Constable Mahendra, posted in Barsana Police Station, was injured in the operation and was admitted into a district hospital, Srish Chandra, SP Rural said.

The incident took place when on a tip-off, Police raided a gang of robbers in an area close to Rajasthan.

However during the bid, the gang opened fire at the police without any provocation and managed to flee, abandoning their car behind, the officer said.

Eleven cartridges of .315 bore and 19 cartridges of 12 bore were recovered from their car, said the officer.

“A combing operation was on when the last report came in,” he added.

