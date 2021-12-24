Maharashtra, December 24: In yet another case of fraud, a 25-year-old Mumbai man was duped by two women and a man who tricked him to pay Rs 1.54 lakh for a job as a call boy. The complainant, upon learning that he has been conned, registered a complaint at Matunga police station on December 22.

As per the report published in The Indian Express, the complainant, hoping to get a job as a call boy, logged onto the website on his mobile phone on December 5. He got the number of one Simran Sharma through the website and called her. The woman on the other end told him to get connected on WhatsApp. Later she told him to send his details along with photographs. After sending the asked details, the woman told the complainant to pay membership fees to one Amit Sharma for the identity card and other things. The woman assured him that he have to pay 20% of his earnings to them while he can keep the 80%. Rajasthan: Fraudster Dupes Women in Jaipur by Promising Jobs As Personnel Assistants, Arrested.

The complainant paid the fees, and to win his trust, as promised the woman sent him an identity card and a number of a woman and told him that a meeting has been fixed. Later she asked the victim to pay Rs 32,000 for booking a hotel room, contraceptives, and other miscellaneous charges. After paying the money, the woman whose number was given to the victim told him that she will have to cancel the meeting and that she will fix him with another client. Using the same trick, the woman asked him to pay Rs 1.22 lakh. Thiruvananthapuram Woman Duped Of Rs 9.50 Lakh By Travel Firm's Owner By Promising Canadian Job Visa.

Following the completion of the transfer, the woman told him that this meeting has been canceled too. After the cancellation of another meeting, the complainant got a whiff that he was getting conned approached the police. On his complaint, police filed an FIR against two women and a man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

