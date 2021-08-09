Bhadohi (UP) Aug 9 (PTI) A police constable here was killed on his way to duty as a speeding car hit his bike on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Singhpur in Gyanpur police station area here when constable Devendra Singh Yadav (24) was on his way to duty at Aurai police station, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

He used to reside in the Police Lines area residence.

The car driver fled the spot, the SP said, adding Yadav was taken to the district hospital where he succumbed to injuries later.

Yadav hailed from Mauranipur in Jhansi district and became a constable in 2019. He had got married seven months ago.

His family members have been informed and the body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

A case is being registered and the police are looking for the car and its driver, he added.

