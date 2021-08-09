New Delhi, August 9: The West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Etc. Preliminary Examination, 2021. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the comission. Aspirants can visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpcs.gov.in to access and download their admit cards for the preliminary examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 22, 2021. JKSSB Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download the Recruitment Exam Admit Card Online at jkssb.nic.in.

The preliminary examination will be conducted in single shift between 12 noon to 2:30 pm on the scheduled date. As per the official notification, the exam will be conducted at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres. Scroll down to know how to download the West Bengal Civil Services Prelims 2021 admit card. Alternatively, click here for direct link to WBCS Prelims 2021 Admit Card.

Here Is How To Download WB Civil Service Prelims Admit Card 2021:

Visit the office website of the commission at wbpcs.gov.in

On the home page, locate 'Candidates Corner'

Under 'Candidates Corner' click on the link that says 'DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD (FOR WRITTEN/SCREENING TEST)'

A new page will open

Here click on the link that says 'Click Here' in the 'ADMIT CARD OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2021 [ADVT. NO. 18/2020]' row

Enter required details and click on search

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take print out for future references.

Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies. According to the official notification by the West Bengal Pubic Service Commission, calculator, mobile phone and other gadgets of communication are strictly banned in the campus of the examination hall.

