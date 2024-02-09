Itanagar, Feb 9 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday asserted that forming the Staff Selection Board (SSB) for merit-based recruitment was one of the greatest reforms of his government after coming to power in 2016.

Taking part in the motion of thanks to the governor's address, Khandu said the state government introduced several reforms in many sectors since 2016, but the “greatest reform was the SSB for fair and transparent selection of candidates”.

The SSB was constituted in 2017 for merit-based recruitment in Group C and D posts.

“Earlier, due to lack of a proper recruitment system, genuine candidates were deprived. We have now created an environment of healthy competition for recruitment in the state, which will improve the work culture and delivery mechanism in the days to come,” the chief minister said.

Khandu asserted that Arunachal Pradesh as well as the northeast witnessed a sea change in developmental activities in the last 10 years.

“The Centre's focus on Arunachal Pradesh is massive, and to give a boost to border infrastructure, the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Kibithoo, the last Indian village in Anjaw district, bordering China,” he said.

The CM also said 187 tourism projects worth Rs 105 crore were underway in the state.

