Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday stated that the construction of the Dehradun-Delhi Expressway will be completed soon which will reduce the travel time between Dehradun-Delhi to just two and half hours.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "The work on Dehradun-Delhi Expressway is going on at a fast pace, soon the construction work will be completed which will reduce the travel time between Dehradun-Delhi to just two and half hours. The project costs Rs 12,000 crore".

The CM also added, "The Jolly Grant airport of Dehradun has also been developed as an airport of international standard. It is being modernized as per the vision of PM Modi."

He added, "Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, whether it is roads, air services, the development continuous. The state is progressing in every field and work is ongoing to connect one corner to another with roads." (ANI)

