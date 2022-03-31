New Delhi, March 31: US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, Daleep Singh met Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday and discussed economic cooperation, strategic partnership and ongoing Russia and Ukraine war.

Singh, the architect of US economic sanctions on Moscow after Russia went for war with Ukraine, also discussed "global issues of mutual interest". Singh, who is also a G20 Sherpa, has also discussed bilateral economic cooperation.

The G20 is a strategic multilateral platform connecting the world's major developed and emerging economies. The G20 holds a strategic role in securing future global economic growth and prosperity.

After the meeting, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "Look forward to working together on global issues of mutual interest, including in G20."

On Wednesday, Singh met India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal and discussed steps to further deepen India-US economic and strategic ties.

"Met US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics & G20 Sherpa, Daleep Singh. Discussed at length steps for further deepening India-US economic & strategic ties. Our complementary partnership will help us build resilient economies in a dynamic world order," Goyal said in a tweet.

Singh is on a two-day visit to New Delhi ahead of the 2+2 dialogue between India and the US. Singh is scheduled to meet Government of India officials to deepen cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and prosperity, and a free and open Indo-Pacific, a US National Security Council statement said.

Singh will consult closely with counterparts on the consequences of Russia's 'unjustified' war against Ukraine and mitigate its impact on the global economy, the statement said.

India has stayed neutral on seven Ukraine-related resolutions at the United Nations.

