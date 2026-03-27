By Ajit K Jha

Jorhat (Assam) [India], March 27 (ANI): In Jorhat, consumer distress over LPG supply extends beyond the issue of shortage; a more pressing concern is the lack of clear, reliable, and timely information.

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Pallavi Saikia, a health worker living alone with her newborn child, has been queuing at the gas agency for the past three consecutive days without success. She explains that daily visits are not feasible, as she must manage both patient care and the responsibilities of caring for her infant at home.

She suggests that introducing a token system, clearly indicating the date and time of cylinder availability, would significantly ease the burden on working individuals.

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Rubiya Rahman, a housewife, shared a similar concern. Standing in line since early morning, she noted that balancing school routines for children and caregiving for elderly family members makes repeated visits extremely challenging.

Meanwhile, LN Saikia and Dhruv Jyoti Sharma expressed dissatisfaction with the behaviour of the gas agency owner. They questioned the contradiction between official claims and ground realities, asking why long waiting hours persist if there is no shortage.

A common demand among consumers is for a more transparent and organised distribution system. Advance information regarding allocation schedules could help reduce overcrowding and long queues.

Responding to these concerns, gas agency owner Satyabrata Barua denied any misconduct and stated that his staff is cooperating fully with customers. He attributed the situation largely to panic buying, where consumers attempt to secure more cylinders than necessary.

He further added that households already using PNG (Piped Natural Gas) are also refilling their LPG cylinders, thereby limiting availability for those in genuine need.

Thus, while supply constraints may exist to some extent, panic and misinformation have significantly worsened the situation.

However, the Chief Minister of Assam recently stated in a media interaction that there is no shortage of LPG, diesel, or petrol in the state, and urged citizens not to be influenced by rumours. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)