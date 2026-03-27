The digital landscape has been set ablaze following a sharp public exchange between comedian Kunal Kamra and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. In a recent social media post, popular YouTuber and pilot Gaurav Taneja, known as "Flying Beast," reacted to the escalating tension, offering a nuanced yet firm critique of both parties. Taneja’s intervention has shifted the spotlight toward India’s Got Latent (IGL) controversy, specifically naming comedian Samay Raina as a key figure in the fallout that has impacted the Indian comedy fraternity. Comedian Kunal Kamra SLAMS Ranveer Allahbadia for ‘Milking’ ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy, Calls Him ‘Contraceptive for Creativity’ (View Post).

Flying Beast Reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia-Kunal Kamra Row

The friction began when Kunal Kamra launched a scathing attack on Allahbadia, calling him a "contraceptive for creativity" and accusing him of "fraudcasting." Kamra’s remarks were a response to Allahbadia’s reflection on how a single incident on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent, had shaken the decade-long reputation of his brand, BeerBiceps.

Reacting to the heated exchange on X (formerly Twitter), Gaurav Taneja admitted that while he found Kunal Kamra's points valid, he believed the root cause was more systemic.

Gaurava Taneja Points to Samay Raina as the Catalyst for 'IGL' Controversy

"While I agree with Kunal, I think the bigger culprit here was 'desire,'" Taneja posted. He further elaborated that the pursuit of viral moments often clouds the judgment of even the most established creators. Taneja did not hold back in addressing the specific role of Samay Raina in the controversy. He suggested that the offensive remarks made by Allahbadia on the IGL stage should have been handled differently by the production team.

"Samay must have watched that edit multiple times. There was no rush. And yet, he chose to let that stupid comment pass," Taneja stated.

He argued that the decision to include the controversial segment was a calculated move to garner views, describing it as a clash between a "spiritual guy making vulgar remarks" and the audience's shock value. Taneja concluded his critique by calling out what he perceives as a trend of prioritising metrics over substance.

"Ranveer chased clout and so did Samay. Best wishes for both in the future," he added.

Gaurav Taneja Comments on BeerBiceps-Kunal Kamra Row

While I agree with Kunal, I think the bigger culprit here was 'desire'. Honestly, the comedy fraternity could have saved itself at the edit table. Samay must have watched that edit multiple times. There was no rush. And yet, he chose to let that stupid comment pass. A… pic.twitter.com/L80QScaLzW — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) March 26, 2026

More About the ‘IGL’ Controversy

The controversy stems from an episode of Samay Raina's show India’s Got Latent, where Ranveer Allahbadia made comments that many deemed inappropriate. According to Kunal Kamra, the fallout from this incident led to authorities summoning over 30 artists and caused widespread cancellations of comedy shows across the country. ‘Jalebi Fafda x Daily Lafda’: Samay Raina Meets ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Actor Dilip Joshi; Netizens Hilariously React to Their Viral Picture (View Post).

Kamra argued that Allahbadia’s actions have made life difficult for "funny comedians" who are now facing increased scrutiny and venue pull-outs. While Allahbadia has asked for time to "rebuild" his brand, Taneja’s comments suggest that the responsibility for the damage lies equally with those who produce and edit the content for maximum engagement.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).