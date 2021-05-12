Kannauj (UP), May 12 (PTI) A 32-year-old sub-inspector on Wednesday allegedly died by shooting himself with his service revolver here, police said.

Kannauj Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said Shiv Kumar Shukla (32), in-charge of Sursi outpost under Thathia police station area, shot at his temple with his service revolver at 6 pm.

He was admitted to the Tirwa Medical College in critical condition where doctors declared him dead, the SP said.

Shukla was a resident of Barabanki district and got married six months ago, the police officer said. Police is probing the matter.

