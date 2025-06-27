Nagpur, Jun 27 (PTI) The core areas of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur will be shut for tourists for three months from July 1 during the monsoon.

However, seven buffer zones will remain open for visitors during this period.

Also Read | YouTube Channel Claims Govt Is Giving INR 4,500 Per Month To Unemployed Youth Under ‘PM Berojgari Bhatta Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

As the monsoon season approaches, it becomes essential to regulate tourism activity for safety and to allow nature its due course of rejuvenation, said Prabhu Nath Shukla, TATR conservator of forests and field director.

He said core gates will remain closed from July 1 to October 2, while a few buffer zones will remain open.

Also Read | Lohardaga Shocker: Woman Strangulated, Teen Grandson Hacked to Death in Sleep in Jharkhand, Family Feud Suspected.

The official said that the buffer gates of Agarzari, Dewada and Junona under Moharli gate, Kolara Chauradev, Belara and Alizanza in Kolara zone and Navegaon buffer in Navegaon zone will remain open.

He said tourists, safari enthusiasts and stakeholders are requested to check availability and book safaris only through the official website.

Shukla said according to the 2024 phase 4 tiger estimation, the reserve is home to more than 95 big cats.

TATR saw a footfall of more than 3.8 lakh tourists in 2024-25, he said.

The official said that buffer zones have significantly decongested core areas, supporting community-based tourism and ensuring wider access to wildlife sightings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)