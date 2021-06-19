Panaji, Jun 19 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced extension of the `curfew' imposed in the state on account of the coronavirus pandemic till June 28.

'State-level curfew will be extended till 7 AM, 28 June 2021. Shops in shopping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 AM to 3 PM. Fish market may also open," he tweeted.

The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended several times since then.

The coastal state witnessed an infection positivity rate of as high as 51 percent during the second wave of the pandemic, which later dipped.

Goa recorded 302 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Saturday while 419 patients recovered, according to the health department.

