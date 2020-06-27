Ahmedabad, Jun 27 (PTI) Gujarat saw its highest single-day increase of 615 in coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total to 30,773, the state health department said.

Eleven of the new infection cases were reported from an army cantonment in Kutch district, it said.

With the death of 18 patients, the state's COVID-19 fatalities rose to 1,790.

379 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 22,417, it said.

Gujarat now has 6,566 active cases. 69 of these patients are on ventilator, the health department informed.

The recovery rate of the state has improved to 73.08 per cent, while the case doubling rate has improved to 28 days, it said.

The mortality rate, on the other hand, has come down to 3.88 per cent over the last few weeks, it claimed.

With 211 new coronavirus cases, the tally in Ahmedabad district rose to 20,269. The death toll in the district rose to 1,410 with 12 new fatalities reported on Saturday.

Ahmedabad also reported recovery of 218 patients, taking the total number of discharged patients in the district to 15,479.

Surat district reported 184 new cases, taking its total to 4,242. Cases in Vadodara rose to 2,121 with 47 new cases, the health department said.

During the day, besides Ahmedabad, Surat reported two coronavirus deaths and Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Botad and Junagadh one death each.

Among other districts, Navsari reported 21 new cases, Mehsana 16, Anand 11, Kutch 11, Rajkot 12, Gandhinagar nine, Bharuch eight, and Sabarkantha, Surendranagar and Chhota Udepur seven cases each.

A total of 3,57,148 samples have been tested in the state so.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 30,773, New cases 615, deaths 1,790, discharged 22,417, active cases 6,566 and people tested so far 3,57,148.

