Leh (Ladakh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lieutenant General A Sengupta visited the forward areas of Siachen Glacier and carried out a review of the winter preparedness and operational readiness, Indian Army officials said on Saturday.

Fire and Fury Corps Commander also expressed satisfaction with the high state of morale and motivation of the troops.

The Siachen Glacier is the highest battleground on earth, where India and Pakistan have fought intermittently since 1984.

More than 2,000 soldiers people have died in this inhospitable terrain, mostly due to weather extremes and the natural hazards of mountain warfare as the region is at a height of over 6,000 metres (20,000 ft). (ANI)

