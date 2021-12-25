Ludhiana, Dec 25 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendra Jain here on Saturday alleged that corrupt policies of previous governments pushed Punjab into a financial crisis and if voted to power, his party will check corruption and create jobs for the youth.

Jain said this addressing a meeting organised by the trader wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Jandiali Khurd, about 40 kms from here.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Public Meeting in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on December 27.

He said the youth of the state has been compelled to go abroad due to lack of employment opportunities.

Parents in Punjab also encourage their children to go abroad as they feel insecure due to the drug menace and corruption, he alleged.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: 5-Month-Old Child Kidnapped, Murdered in Kalwa Area.

If voted to power, AAP will create employment opportunities so that brain drain is stopped.

He said “wrong and corrupt” attitude of previous state governments compelled the industry to either close down or migrate to other states.

AAP will have zero tolerance for corruption, he said.

He promised all government services related to trade and industry will be made online.

To a query, he said the chief ministerial face of AAP will be announced much earlier than other parties.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)