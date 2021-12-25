Thane, Dec 25: A five-month-old child was kidnapped and killed by unidentified persons in Kalwa area of Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The parents have said their son Srikant Chavan was sleeping in their home in Mahatma Phule Nagar on Friday afternoon when he was kidnapped, a Kalwa police station official informed .

"On Saturday morning, the child's body was found in a water-filled drum in the neighbourhood. Teams have been formed the nab the killers. The child's parents are labourers," he said.

