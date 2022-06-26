Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and Telangana state in charge Tarun Chugh on Sunday said that a countdown has begun for the misrule of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not be able to make a comeback in the next assembly elections.

He added that the BJP is making great efforts to make its presence felt ahead of the assembly elections next year in Telangana.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a huge public meeting at the Parade Ground on July 3 to blow the bugle for the campaign for upcoming assembly polls. While BJP National president JP Nadda will participate in the meetings in Hyderabad on June 30.

The National Executive Committee meetings will be held on July 2 and 3 in Hyderabad.

The party's strategy for the upcoming elections will be discussed in national working group meetings and key decisions will be taken up.

While addressing the media at the BJP state office in Hyderabad, he said, "The countdown has begun for your (TRS) government from today. He further said that the countdown has begun for the TRS government and only 529 are left. It's time to say goodbye after 529 days."

"After that BJP government will be formed. The web counting will be installed at every BJP party office across Telangana said Chug," he added.

"The state government had not reduced petrol and diesel prices even though the Center had reduced them twice. The promises have not been fulfilled. But, they are saying that the Constitution of India should be changed to insult Ambedkar. The countdown has begun for your (TRS) government from today," he further added. (ANI)

