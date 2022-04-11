Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) Expressing concern over violence in the name of religion, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday the country wants to hear from the prime minister that the lawlessness will not be tolerated.

"If the prime minister addresses the country that whoever does violence, whether from any caste, religion or class, the law will take its own course and no one will be spared. He (PM) should give directions to the states in this regard. These incidents happen in absence of it," Gehlot said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green Colour Variant Goes Official in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

He said the violence was not in the interest of the country and it will not be tolerated at any cost.

Gehlot said the new generation should learn the teachings of great persons like Jyotiba Phule and Dr B R Ambedkar as well the importance of the sacrifice of great leaders in the freedom struggle.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Receive Inaugural Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

Efforts are being made through a conspiracy so that people forget these great leaders, he added.

He said the atmosphere which is being created in the country was not good.

"What sacrifices were made in the freedom struggle, who were the great leaders who made sacrifices, who were kept in jails, the new generation is not being told about it. Efforts are being made through a conspiracy that people forget them," Gehlot said.

Responding to a question about state BJP leaders meeting the governor over the Karauli incident, he alleged that they work to set things on fire instead of extinguishing them.

He said the state government has done its job for whatever happened in Karauli.

People are being arrested. We need to go to the root cause of the incident, Gehlot said.

They (BJP) are doing politics because elections are coming in Rajasthan and directions have come from the high command as the Opposition remained useless and incompetent for four years in the state, he alleged.

Gehlot said instead of highlighting the shortcomings of the Congress, these people are engaged in toppling the government.

Devoid of any issue, the BJP is now left with only option to create tension, spoil atmosphere and divide Hindus and Muslims for political gain. However, people will not let them succeed this time in their motives, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)