New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Manmohan on Saturday said the country's legal system must evolve to responsibly govern recent technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), and that cybersecurity was the foundation of a digital economy.

The apex court judge was speaking at the 'International Legal Conference 2025' on the theme 'India's Legal and Regulatory Framework: Navigating International Trade Opportunities' organised by the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and Indian National Association of Legal Professionals (INALP).

Speaking about AI, data privacy and cybersecurity, Justice Manmohan said that AI could compose music, design products, or write books, but the ownership of these creations was a serious intellectual property question with no easy answers.

"Someone once compared AI to a brilliant but unpredictable teenager, full of potential, but still learning the rules. Our legal system must evolve to govern such technologies responsibly.

"Data privacy, too, is critical. In an age where data is the new oil, the Supreme Court has rightly affirmed privacy as a fundamental right and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act is a landmark effort toward establishing a rights-based data regime," he said.

He said that cybersecurity was the foundation of any digital economy and that a secure digital environment was non-negotiable for global trade and investment.

"Our laws must impose strong penalties and, just as importantly, promote a culture of cyber resilience. International cooperation is essential, as cyber threats rarely respect borders.

"As a member of the judiciary, I reaffirm our commitment to upholding the rule of law, which is the bedrock of a fair and thriving market economy. For trade and investment to flourish, businesses need certainty, predictability, and an efficient legal system. Our courts are evolving to meet these needs," Justice Manmohan said.

He said that in an increasingly borderless world where technology was evolving at an unprecedented pace and intellectual property disputes were rapidly increasing, the mechanisms for resolving international disputes needed a "significant overhaul."

"Let me illustrate this point by referring to something as ubiquitous as the mobile phone each of us carries. Every phone today contains about 3,000 to 4,000 patents. These phones use standardised technology so they can work seamlessly across India, China, the US, anywhere. This brings us to the concept of Standard Essential Patents (SEPs).

"I realised that an infringement suit involving such patents could be filed in any jurisdiction. The dispute between a patent holder and a manufacturer is global by nature. So, should royalties be adjudicated country-by-country? Or should there be a uniform global rate? These are complex questions that underscore how much the concept of ease of doing business is under strain," he said.

Justice Manmohan also said that the country was a global leader in the FinTech revolution and its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) had been widely recognised for its scale and efficiency.

"Beyond payments, FinTech is revolutionising insurance, wealth management, and financial inclusion. But rapid innovation brings new regulatory challenges. Legal frameworks must enable innovation while protecting consumers, ensuring data privacy, maintaining financial stability, and curbing illicit activity. It's a delicate balance that regulators and the legal community must strike," he said.

He said that the country was standing at a defining moment, having vast opportunities to grow its international trade footprint.

"Yes, challenges exist, from shifting geopolitics to fast-evolving technologies, but I remain deeply optimistic. At times, international law may feel like that storm (in a sea). But with a sturdy vessel, our constitutional values, a skilled crew, all of you here, and a compass called the rule of law, we will find our way," Justice Manmohan said.

SILF president Lalit Bhasin also spoke at the event.

The conference also applauded the Indian armed forces and offered homage to those who lost their lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

