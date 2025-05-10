Washington, May 10: President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the US. There was no immediate confirmation from either country.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," the US president announced in a post on Truth Social. India Warns Pakistan Any Future Act of Terror Will Be Considered an ‘Act of War’ and Will Be Responded to Accordingly.

The announcement by Trump came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir. Rubio also made a similar statement on X.

