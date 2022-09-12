Nagpur, Sep 12 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman died and the man she was in a relationship with is hospitalised after the couple allegedly consumed poison due to opposition from their parents to their marriage, Nagpur police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Sarkari Tola village on Saturday, a Deolapur police station official said.

"Ashwini Uikey and Arun Kodwate were in a relationship, which was opposed by their kin. On Saturday, the two consumed poison. Kodwate's kin rushed them to hospital, where the woman died and the man is under treatment," he said.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the incident was underway, the Deolapar police station official added.

