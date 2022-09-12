The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to grant permission for film shoots within 15 days of submission of application as part of its Lok Sewa Guarantee scheme, a senior official said on Monday. KBC 14: Visually Impaired Contestant Aneri Arya Is a Fan of Amitabh Bachchan's Movie Black.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the necessary permission can be be taken by filmmakers from respective district collectors, Sheoshankar Shukla, principal secretary, state tourism and cultural department, said. Ponniyin Selvan I Star Chiyaan Vikram Attends Wedding of Housekeeping Unit Member's Son.

Madhya Pradesh is fast becoming a centre of attraction for filmmakers due to an abundance of natural beauty and picturesque spots, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)