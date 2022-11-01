New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) A couple and their domestic help were found dead at a house in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area under mysterious circumstances, police said on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Sameer Ahuja (38) years, his wife Shalu (35) and their maid Sapna (33), they said.

The police have arrested Sachin (19), a resident of Najafgarh, and Sujeet (21), a resident of Uttam Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

The information regarding an incident of burglary in the Ashok Nagar area was received at Hari Nagar police station at around 9.15 am, they said.

The women were found dead with their throats slit at a salon run by Shalu on the ground floor of the house, whereas Sameer's body with multiple injuries on his face and head was found on the first floor, a senior police officer said.

The couple's minor daughter was alive and sleeping on the first floor in the hall, the officer said.

The police said they recovered a pan from the spot that they suspect was used by the accused to hit Sameer on his head.

Shalu's iPhone-13, the weapon of offence and a blood-stained towel were recovered from the possession of the accused, police said.

Sapna came to the house around 8 am and Sameer's driver, who informed the police about the incident, arrived around 9 am, the officer said.

After scanning the footage of the CCTV camera, the police found the miscreants came on two bikes around 8 am. They were seen returning in a hurry around 9 am, police said.

The DCP said it has emerged that the main conspirator who is absconding and his girlfriend worked in Shalu's salon.

Around 10 days ago, they were sacked due to their unprofessional attitude and Sameer had also verbally thrashed them, he said.

According to the police, it was found that Shalu sacked the duo after she got to know about their relationship.

The DCP said as the duo felt humiliated, they planned to take revenge and discussed it with Sujit and Sachin.

The other three persons were also roped in by the main conspirator, Bansal said.

They all came prepared and executed the plan. As the maid was at the spot when the incident happened, they killed her as well, the DCP said.

They took a DVR, a laptop, cash and other articles in the house, he said.

The investigation revealed that the main conspirator visited the house around 10 minutes before Sapna's arrival, he said.

Efforts are on to nab the remaining accused who have also been identified, they said, adding further investigation is underway.

Sapna's relative Mukesh, who works as a labourer, said that his wife, Sapna and some other women known to them work as domestic help in the Ashok Nagar area.

He got to know about the incident after some women told them about the murders at the house where Sapna worked.

Sapna is survived by her husband Sajeev, who works in a garage, and a four-year-old daughter. They have been living in Delhi for the last 10 to 12 years, another relative Jeev Ram said.

