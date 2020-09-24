Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): A special NDPS court on Thursday allowed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials to visit Taloja Jail and record further statements of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput's cook, Dipesh Sawant.

Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been arrested in a drug case linked to Rajput's death.

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan at UNHRC, Says ‘Islamabad Violating Every International Treaty on Human Rights’.

Meanwhile, actor Sara Ali Khan left for Mumbai from Goa Airport. She has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai on September 26, in connection with the drug case.

Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody has been extended till October 6.

Also Read | Indian Army Warns Against Fake Organisations, Individuals Collecting Funds on Pretext of Aiding Ex-Servicemen, War Widows.

Earlier on September 11, the court had rejected the bail plea of Rhea, her brother, and others observing that if she is released on bail she may alert other accused persons and they may destroy the evidence in the matter.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)