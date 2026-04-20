Nashik, April 20: A Nashik court has denied interim protection to Nida Khan, an accused in the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case linked to the Tata Consultancy Services Nashik office, deferring the hearing on her anticipatory bail plea to April 27. Her counsel had moved an application seeking interim protection pending the hearing of her anticipatory bail plea.

Meanwhile, the court granted the complainant's legal team time to submit a written response, stalling immediate relief. The court will now hear both the anticipatory bail application and the interim relief plea on April 27. Where Is Nida Khan, Main Accused in Nashik TCS Case? Her Family Says She Is in Mumbai and Expecting 1st Child.

Advocate Milind Kurkute, who is the complainant's lawyer, told ANI the current legal status of the accused, Nida Khan, and the victim's involvement in the court proceedings. "Till today, there is no interim relief given. We have appeared in the matter of the original victim, that is, the complainant. We are requesting that our written say be placed on record. We must be permitted to do opportunity to file our say. The court has allowed us to file our written say. Matter is kept on 27th of April for the say of the original victim complainant as well as the say of the investigation machinery, and then the court will hear both the parties," he said.

On the other side, Advocate Baba Sayyad, representing Nida Khan in the Nashik TCS case on Friday, stated that there were no allegations of religious conversion or harassment against his client. The lawyer told ANI that Nida Khan has been named in an FIR for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. He also clarified that Nida Khan was not an HR Manager at TCS, but instead worked as a process associate. Who Is Nida Khan? All About TCS Nashik Employee Accused in S*xual Abuse and Religious Conversion Case.

Advocate Baba Sayyad said, "The first complaint included sections dealing with offences of rape and hurting religious sentiments. Danish Sheikh has been made the main accused, and Nida Khan and Attar are co-accused. Police investigation revealed that other illegal activities and eight FIRs were filed."

"FIR doesn't mention forceful religious conversion, only a complaint of hurting religious sentiments. Two accused are under police custody. Their custody will end tomorrow (Saturday)," he added. Meanwhile, the investigation has widened significantly as the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on April 17 also took custody of two accused, Safi Shaikh and Raza Memon, in the alleged forced conversion case linked to Nashik Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The ATS is currently interrogating the accused in connection with the alleged forced conversion case linked to Nashik TCS.

Also, a fact-finding committee continued its inquiry on Sunday, for the second day into the case and met with victims and their families, Advocate Monika Arora, who is a member of the four-member panel, said. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has asked its employees at its Nashik branch to work from home as a precautionary measure for their convenience and safety amid the religious conversion and harassment claims. Sources confirmed that the decision was taken keeping employee safety in mind.

During the investigation, Police officials recovered approximately 78 'suspicious' call records, emails and chats exchanged between the accused. The police have found evidence of potential financial transactions, too.

A total of nine cases have been registered, with one case filed at Deolali camp police station and eight others at Mumbai Naka.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)