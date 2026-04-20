A disturbing case has emerged from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik, where a newly married woman has accused several colleagues of s*xual harassment, inappropriate remarks, and alleged pressure related to religious conversion. The case has led to multiple FIRs and the arrest of eight individuals, including a woman operations manager, by a Special Investigation Team of Nashik police.

The complainant, who joined TCS as an associate in June 2025, told police she faced repeated harassment during her training period and beyond. “Since June 20, 2025, following my marriage I have been working at the TCS Nashik branch as an ‘Associate’,” she said, adding that her ordeal began soon after joining. TCS Nashik Case: Cops Reveal Accused Stalked and Harassed Survivors on Social Media.

She alleged that a team lead, identified as Raza Menon, frequently approached her with intrusive questions. “Since your husband lives away, how do you manage everything? Don’t you get scared?” he would ask. According to her complaint, he also made personal remarks such as, “You’ve just gotten married - where did you go for your honeymoon? What did you do there?”

The woman claimed she was nicknamed “Player” by him. “Raza had nicknamed me ‘Player.’ Whenever I came to the office, he would address me exclusively as ‘Player,’” she told police. She further alleged that her team leader encouraged such behaviour. TCS Nashik Case: Absconding Employee Nida Khan Cites Pregnancy in Anticipatory Bail Plea; Police Custody for 2 Male Accused Extended.

The situation escalated, she said, when physical misconduct occurred. Recalling an incident on Gudi Padwa, she stated, “I felt someone tug at my pallu... I saw that my pallu was in Raza’s hand. He looked at me with a lewd gaze and smiled.”

Another accused colleague, Asif Ansari, allegedly subjected her to repeated physical and verbal harassment. “He would deliberately touch my body, grab my hand, and occasionally place his hand on my thigh or shoulder,” she said. In one instance, she claimed, “He touched my stomach and waist and remarked, ‘You have a ‘zero figure’.’”

She also accused him of making explicit propositions. “You certainly had boyfriends before you got married, so what’s the harm in having one more? Even though you are married now, that’s fine by me,” he allegedly told her. The harassment, she said, extended beyond the workplace, with attempts to contact her on Instagram and LinkedIn after she blocked him.

The woman further alleged that objectionable remarks were made about Hindu gods and that she was threatened when she objected. “You want to move forward, don’t you? So, do you not like my teaching?” she quoted him as saying.

TCS has responded by suspending the employees involved and reiterating its “zero-tolerance policy” towards harassment. However, the company stated that a preliminary review found no prior complaints through official ethics or POSH channels.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the issue serious, calling it a matter of concern. The investigation is ongoing, with TCS also setting up an oversight panel and engaging external entities to probe the allegations further.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).