Mumbai, April 21: Two separate but parallel investigations into widespread sexual exploitation and digital blackmail have gripped Maharashtra, drawing comparisons to international cases often referred to as the "Epstein Files". While both incidents involve allegations of the non-consensual recording and circulation of obscene content, they have become central to a growing political and social debate regarding the protection of women and minors in the digital age.

The simultaneous investigations into 19-year-old Ayan Ahmed (Ayaan Shaikh) in Amravati and self-styled "godman" Ashok Kharat in Nashik have led some observers and political figures to compare the scale of these scandals to significant systemic abuse files, sparking calls for comprehensive, state-wide investigations.

Amravati S*x Scandal

In Amravati’s Paratwada, authorities have arrested 19-year-old Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed following the discovery of obscene videos and photos circulating on social media. Police investigations suggest that Ahmed allegedly lured minors, recorded non-consensual content, and used the material to blackmail victims.

While local reports initially speculated that hundreds of victims might be involved, law enforcement has officially identified eight survivors thus far. Efforts are ongoing to trace further victims while ensuring their identities remain confidential. The state government has moved to demolish portions of the accused's residence, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the broader network, including those who further distributed the content online. Amravati S*x Scandal: Nagpur Survivor Breaks Silence, Travels 250 Km To Testify Before SIT.

Ashok Kharat Viral Video Case

Separately, Nashik is witnessing a major investigation into Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman and astrologer. Kharat was arrested in March following accusations of repeated sexual assault and religious manipulation.

Investigations by both police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have uncovered a complex web of alleged extortion and money laundering. Authorities allege that Kharat s*xually exploited women by claiming to possess "divine powers" and threatening victims with harm to their families. Multiple FIRs have been registered against him, and recent raids have uncovered significant cash and frozen assets linked to him and his associates. Ashok Kharat Viral Videos Case: 'Godman' Impregnated Victim, Gave Her Abortion Pills, Say Police.

Reacting to the case, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had said: "All this is like Jeffrey Epstein files. In fact, it is more horrifying than that. I have got a few videos. I believe there are some people from BJP and the ruling alliance."

Both cases have highlighted critical failures in the protection of vulnerable individuals against digital predators and those masquerading as religious or social figures.

While the SITs in both Amravati and Nashik continue their work, the challenge remains in encouraging survivors to come forward. Police officials have pledged increased support and confidentiality for those willing to testify, emphasising that securing convictions in these "Epstein Files"-style networks is a priority for the state’s law enforcement agencies.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).