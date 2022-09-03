New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to an accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case, saying the charge sheet filed against the accused makes it clear that neither he was armed with any weapon during the incident nor recovery of any weapon has been affected from him.

The accused was in custody since April 17, 2022, and the charge sheet in the matter has already been filed.

This case is connected with violence between two groups during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16, 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge Smita Garg of Rohini Court granted bail to Neeraj Sarkar considering the facts and submissions made by his counsel. The grant relief to the accused on the condition of furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25000 and one surety in like amount.

While granting bail the court observed, "As per the charge sheet filed against the accused, neither he was armed with any weapon during the incident nor recovery of any weapon has been affected from him."

The court noted that the accused has been in custody since April 17, 2022. The investigation related to him is complete. The trial shall take time. No other involvement of the accused is reported.

Advocate Mukesh Kadyan, the counsel for the accused, submitted before the court that the applicant/accused was not part of the procession of Hanuman Jayanti and was merely a spectator. In fact, the applicant was a riot victim and ought to have been arrayed as witnessed by the investigation agency.

The Counsel for the accused also submitted the charge sheet has already been filed against him and no purpose would be served by keeping him behind bars.

The co-accused Jahid has already been granted bail by the Delhi High Court on August 24. Thus, on parity, the applicant is also entitled to bail. Earlier he was granted interim bail and the liberty was not misused by the applicant.

On the other hand, the bail application was opposed by the additional public prosecutor for State P K Ranga.

He submitted that the applicant was an active member of the unlawful assembly and has been duly identified by the eyewitnesses Constable Pritam and Constable Deepak participating during the incident of riots.

Delhi Police has already filed a charge sheet in this matter against 45 accused out of which 37 were arrested earlier. Out of 8 absconded accused some other accused were also arrested.

The Court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet and the matter is listed for hearing on arguments on charge. Police have invoked the sections related to rioting, unlawful assembly, rioting with a deadly weapon, obstructing a public servant from discharging duty, assaulting public servants of duty, mischief by fire, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act etc. (ANI)

