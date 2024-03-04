New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A court here on Monday granted custody parole to gangster Kala Jathedi for his wedding on March 12 and for attending the related rituals the next day.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Walson granted six hours of custody parole between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m to Jathedi on March 12, and three hours of identical relief from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 13.

Jathedi has 15 cases against him in Delhi, including those for murder, extortion, other heinous crimes. He also has over 25 cases pending against him in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

The court directed the Delhi Police to make arrangements for Jathedi's security during the parole.

Jathedi is associated with jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Sube Gujjar, and fugitive criminals based in foreign countries including Kala Rana and Goldy Brar.

The 37-year-old gangster had escaped from the custody of Haryana Police in February 2020 and was arrested after a six-month manhunt spanning 12 states.

