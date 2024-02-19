The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently said that a prisoner should not be denied the chance to attend a significant family event merely because the family members are not dependent on the prisoner. The court observed while allowing parole to a prisoner who was serving a sentence under Section 15 of the NDPS Act. The high court bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara said, "A prisoner should not be ordinarily denied the opportunity of attending a significant family event merely because the immediate relatives, in addition to friends and the neighbors, have become accustomed to usually caring for the family members of a person under incarceration and the family is not dependent on the prisoner." Couple Frauds HC: Punjab and Haryana High Court Slams Runaway Couple Seeking Protection Against Woman's Parents Who 'Died Long Ago'.

HC on Prisoner's Right

