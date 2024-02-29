The Punjab and Haryana High Court has expressed concern over the frequent paroles granted to Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the head of Dera Sacha Sauda and a rape convict serving 20 years in jail. Gurmeet Ram Rahim was given his seventh parole in 10 months and ninth in four years in January for 50 days. The high court has ordered the Haryana government to ensure his surrender on March 10, when his parole ends, and to seek the court’s approval before granting him any further parole. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets Furlough: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Out of Jail For 21 Days.

HC on Parole's to Gurmeet Ram Rahim:

BREAKING NEWS - Punjab and Haryana HC tells Haryana Govt to not grant parole to Gurneet Ram Rahim next time without permission. — journalist R Thakur Bitta katal (@ThakurBitta) February 29, 2024

