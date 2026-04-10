New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): A Special Electricity court at Saket has imposed a fine of Rs. 1.72 Lakh on a domestic consumer for electricity theft. This case of electricity theft pertains to the Kishan Garh area in Delhi.

It was alleged that the convict caused a loss of more than Rs 57,000 by committing electricity theft. The court imposed a three-times fine of the actual loss.

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Special Judge (Electricity) Vivek Kumar Gulia sentenced the convict Kuldeep to a fine of Rs 1,72,416 under the Electricity Act.

While sentencing the convict, the court considered that the imposition of a minimum fine, which is not less than three times the financial gain on account of such theft of electricity, would serve the purpose. As per the order on civil liability, the actual loss suffered by the complainant in this case is found to be Rs 57,472.

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"Thus, considering the overall circumstances, the interest of justice would be served if convict Kuldeep is sentenced to a fine of Rs. 1,72,416/- (Rs 57,472 /- X 3) as Section 135 (1) proviso (i) of the said Act," the special court ordered on April 8.

The court also ordered that if the fine is not paid, the convict shall undergo simple imprisonment for six months.

The court has granted bail to convict Kuldeep to challenge the judgement before the High Court.

Accused Kuldeep was convicted u/s. 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003 on 06.04.2026.

During arguements on the sentence, advocate Atul Jain, counsel for complainant BSES Rajdhani that strict punishment should be awarded to the convict as electricity theft is a direct loss of public money and ultimately hinders the economic growth of the country.

On the other hand, the convict submitted that a lenient view may be taken against him as he has the responsibility of a wife and two minor children. It was also stated that he has clean antecedents.

It was the case of the complainant that the convict was consuming electricity illegally with a connected load of 6.734 KW for domestic purposes. On the basis of connected load and applicable tariff, a theft bill of Rs.1,27,619 was raised.

The court also ordered that the convict, Kuldeep, is required to discharge the civil liability of Rs 90,344.

"Accordingly, it is held that the complainant is entitled to recover an amount of Rs 90,344 as civil liability for theft of energy from the convict, as if it were the decree of a civil court," the special court ordered on April 8. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)