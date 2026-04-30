Gemini New Feature: Google Lets Users Generate and Download Google Docs, PDFs and Excel Files Directly From Chat

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Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced a major productivity upgrade for the Gemini app. Users can now simply prompt Gemini to create Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, PDFs and other file formats directly inside the chat. The new capability eliminates the need for copying, pasting or manual reformatting. After generation, users can download the ready-to-use file instantly. The feature is now available globally to all Gemini App users. This update significantly enhances Gemini’s usefulness for students, professionals and businesses by turning natural language prompts into polished, downloadable documents in seconds. For more details, visit the official Google blog. The move strengthens Gemini’s position as a comprehensive AI productivity assistant. Google Wallet Update: Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials Now Available for Indian Users for Secure Digital Identity Verification.

Google Gemini Allows Users to Generate, Download Files Directly from Chat

You can now ask Gemini to create Docs, Sheets, Slides, PDFs, and more directly in your chat. No more copying, pasting, or reformatting, just prompt and download. Available globally for all @GeminiApp users. pic.twitter.com/VuhlvehFuU — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 29, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sundar Pichai X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 07:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).