Alappuzha (Kerala), Nov 30 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday directed the police to arraign three persons, including Ezhava community leader Vellappally Natesan and his son Thushar Vellappally, as accused in the case related to the suicide of the community's local leader K K Mahesan two years ago.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court II, Alappuzha, directed the police to register the case against Natesan, Thushar and their aide K L Asokan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 306 (abetment of suicide), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), a lawyer associated with the case said here.

While Natesan is the general secretary of the SNDP Yogam, an influential outfit of Kerala's numerically strong Hindu Ezhava community, his son is the top leader of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a partner of the BJP-led NDA in the state.

The court gave the directive to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case in a plea filed by Mahesan's wife alleging that mental harassment by Natesan and others were the reason for her husband's death.

Mahesan, a former aide of Natesan and Kanichukulangara Union secretary of the SNDP Yogam, was found dead in the union office at Kanichukulangara in June 2020.

