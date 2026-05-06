India News | Court Reserves Order on Bail Plea of MCD Deputy Commissioner Arrested in Bribery Case

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday reserved an order on the bail plea of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Deputy Commissioner Lt Col Abhishek Kumar Mishra. He has been arrested in a bribery case alongwith another official of MCD.

Special Judge Sudhansu Kaushik reserved the order for May 8 after hearing the submissions of counsel for the accused and for the CBI.

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On April 1, the court remanded Abhishek Kumar Mishra alongwith another accused, Devanshu Gautam, in judicial custody.

The bribe money has been recovered from Gautam after he accepted the same on behalf of Mishra, the CBI said. Then the bribe amount was delivered to Mishra's wife by Gautam. Thereafter, the amount was recovered from the house of Mishra.

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The CBI had arrested the Deputy Commissioner and the administration officer for the alleged offence of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4 Lakh from another employee of MCD who is facing department proceedings in order to extend him a favour.

It is alleged that one Mukesh Kumar Sharma and his colleague Gajender Kumar, both working in MCD, were under suspension, and their departmental inquiry was being conducted by Colonel Abhishek Kumar Mishra, who is on deputation as Deputy Commissioner, Shahdara (North), MCD, Delhi.

Allegedly, Devanshu Kumar Gautam, working as an Administrative Officer in MCD, acted as a mediator and conduit of Mishra and demanded a bribe of Rs. 4 Lakhs from the complainant on behalf of Mishra in order to extend favour in the departmental proceedings.

Mukesh Kumar had lodged a complaint with the CBI on March 27, and acting on the complaint, the CBI caught red-handed Devanshu Kumar Gautam after he accepted a bribe of Rs 4 Lakh from the complainant in his car at Rajghat Parking.

After accepting the bribe, Gautam informed Mishra on the mobile that Mukesh had given Rs 4 Lakh. Mishra asked Gautam to visit his house and deliver the amount as he was busy with official work.

Thereafter, Gautam was made to deliver the amount, and he delivered the bribe amount to Mishra's wife. The CBI team waited for Mishra to arrive. When he arrived, the Raising team arrested Colonel Mishra and recovered the bribe amount from his house. The CBI has said that it has the recording of the conversation. (ANI)

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