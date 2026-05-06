Maharashtra Warns Vendors Overcharging for MSRTC Smart Cards, Licences To Be Cancelled

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Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has warned of strict action against vendors overcharging passengers for smart cards issued by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, stating that licences of such sellers will be cancelled immediately. The move follows complaints from passengers about being charged above the officially prescribed rates.

The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system has been introduced by MSRTC to digitise concession benefits for state-run ST bus passengers. More than 3,000 authorised vendors have been appointed across Maharashtra, along with availability at bus depots and major stations. Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC Announces 10% Water Cut Starting May 15 Due to El Niño Concerns.

Fixed Pricing Structure for NCMC Cards

As per official guidelines, passengers applying for a new NCMC smart card must pay INR 199. Those already holding older smart cards are required to pay INR 149 to migrate to the upgraded system. Despite this, authorities have received complaints that some vendors are charging higher amounts, particularly from concession beneficiaries.

Taking note of the complaints, Pratap Sarnaik said that strict measures are being implemented. He confirmed that licences of certain vendors have already been cancelled after initial verification of irregularities. Officials reiterated that the system is intended to ensure transparency and prevent misuse in the distribution of concession benefits. Mumbai Metro Fire: Blaze Erupts at T2 Airport Station on Aqua Line, Services Restored After Brief Disruption (Watch Video).

NCMC Rollout and Beneficiaries

The NCMC initiative is currently being implemented in phases, with registration and card issuance underway for women passengers, senior citizens, and those under the ‘Amrit’ senior citizen category. Other eligible groups will be included in subsequent phases.

Mandatory Use Planned

According to MSRTC officials, the use of NCMC cards will soon be made mandatory for all concession holders travelling on ST buses. The transition is aimed at reducing manual errors and ensuring accurate delivery of benefits through a unified digital platform.

The corporation has also finalised a standard operating procedure (SOP) for ticketing, card top-ups, and related transactions. Depot managers across the state have been directed to enforce these guidelines strictly.

Describing the initiative as a key reform, Sarnaik said the NCMC-based system represents a significant step toward modernising public transport services. He added that the digital framework is expected to make ST operations more transparent and commuter-friendly.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).