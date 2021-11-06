Shimla, Nov 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded six coronavirus-related fatalities on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 3,757, while the infection tally rose to 2,24,830 with 114 fresh cases, an official said.

Three new fatalities were reported from Kangra, two from Hamirpur and one from Una.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: Kolkata Police Seize 208 Kg Explosives, Arrest 210 People For Bursting Firecrackers.

Besides, 231 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,19,681, the health official said.

The number of active Covid cases now stood at 1,375 in the state.

Also Read | Baby With A Tail: Brazilian Baby Born With a 'True Human Tail' With Ball Shaped Mass At The End.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)