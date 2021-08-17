Bengaluru, Aug 17 (PTI) Karnataka reported 1,298 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,31,827 and the toll to 37,039.

The day also saw 1,833 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,73,281.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most of the fresh cases (340), as the city saw 471 discharges and 10 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is at 21,481.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.01 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.46 per cent.

Out of 32 deaths reported on Tuesday 10 were from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada had five, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mysuru and Shivamogga two each, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 340, Dakshina Kannada 288, Udupi 122, Mysuru 88 and Hassan 66, while the rest were scattered in other districts.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,33,512, followed by Mysuru 1,74,767 and Tumakuru 1,18,711.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,09,647, followed by Mysuru 1,71,340 and Tumakuru 1,16,918.

Cumulatively a total of 4,11,53,364 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,28,269 were done on Tuesday alone.

