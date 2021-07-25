Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 166 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, which took the infection tally to 3,20,657, while no death occurred in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 34 were from the Jammu division and 132 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar recorded the highest 66 cases, followed by 18 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,288 in the union territory, while 3,14,995 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stands at 4,374 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

Meanwhile, they said, there were 35 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

