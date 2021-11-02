Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday reported 228 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the tally to 7,56,442 and the toll to 16,254, a civic official aid.

It was the second day in a row when the metropolis recorded less than 300 fresh cases, with Monday seeing an addition of 267 to the tally. On August 23, the city had witnessed the lowest number of cases at 226, the civic official added.

The discharge of 420 people during the day increased the recovery count to 7,34,212, or 97 per cent of the overall tally, leaving Mumbai with 3,439 active cases, he added.

With 29,093 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 1,15,14,445.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the city's case doubling time was now 1,596 days and the average growth rate between October 26 and November 1 stood at 0.04 per cent.

It also revealed that the metropolis has 28 sealed buildings, while there have been no containment zones since mid-August.

