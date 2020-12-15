Hyderabad, Dec 15 (PTI) Telangana registered 491 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to over 2.78 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,499.

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar was among those who tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Ration Card May Get Cancelled in 3 Months If You Fail to Use It to Collect Food Grains & Other Items: Reports.

In a statement, he advised people who came in contact with him recently to undergo COVID-19 tests.

The minister is currently in home isolation.

Also Read | Maharashtra Winter 2020: Dense Fog Engulfs Nashik, Pune and Several Other Regions, Minimum Temperatures Drops Across State.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 102, followed by Rangareddy 35 and Medchal Malkajgiri 33, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 14.

As many as7,272 patients are under treatment and48,005 samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, over 62.05 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.66 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.85 per cent, while it was 95.1 per cent in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)