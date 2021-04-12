Pune, Apr 12 (PTI) Amid a rise in coronavirus cases and clamour for Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of the infection, a batch of 6,000 vials of the drug arrived in Pune on Monday for distribution in hospitals, said district collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

All hospitals have been instructed to strictly follow directives issued by the state health department on prescribing Remdesivir to patients, Deshmukh added.

"The batch of 6,000 vials has been distributed in hospitals in proportion to the number of patients each facility has," he said, adding that flying squads have been formed to visit hospitals and pharmacy shops to check any irregularity in the drug's distribution.

Deshmukh said hospitals need to fill information about the purchase and usage of the vials in a Google sheet by 7 pm on a daily basis.

