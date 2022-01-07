Aurangabad, Jan 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Aurangabad in Maharashtra reached 1,50,470 on Friday after 183 cases were detected, while the active caseload stands at 527, an official said.

Also Read | Election Commission of India Withdraws Appointment of Sonu Sood As Punjab Icon.

The discharge of 28 people from hospitals increased the recovery count to 1,46,285, while the death toll remained unchanged during the day at 3,658, he said.

Also Read | Delhi: 'Readymade Suit Seller' Held for Cheating People Through Facebook.

Of the 183 cases, 151 are from city limits and 32 from other parts of the district, he added.

"Of the 34.38 lakh vaccine beneficiaries, 26.81 lakh, or 77.99 per cent, have been given the first dose, and 13.93 lakh, or 40.53 per cent, have got both doses," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)