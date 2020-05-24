India News | COVID-19 Cases in MP Up by 294 to 6,665; Death Toll 290

Bhopal, May 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 294 new COVID-19 cases, including 75 from the worst-hit Indore, and nine deaths, taking the total case count to 6,665 and fatalities to 290, Health officials said.

Three deaths each were reported from Indore and Bhopal, while two others succumbed to the viral infection in Ujjain and one in Neemuch, they added.

Also Read | Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says Ready to Give 125 Shramik Special Trains to Maharashtra, Just Waiting for Passenger Details.

So far, 3,408 persons have recovered from the infection in the state which now has a total of 2,967 active cases.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district, shot up to 3,008 with 75 new cases in the day, taking the number of fatalities to 114.

Also Read | Ministry of Railways Says 37 Lakh Passengers Have Travelled in Over 2,800 Shramik Special Trains Amid COVID-19 Pandemic So Far.

Bhopal now has 1,241 COVID-19 patients, Ujjain 553, Khandwa 222, Burhanpur 271, Jabalpur 209, Khargone 117, Dhar 111, Gwalior 98, Neemuch 88 Mandsaur 87, Dewas 80, Morena 71 and Sagar 68.

With three deaths in Bhopal, the toll in the state capital has risen to 45, the state Health bulletin said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 6,665, active cases 2,967, new cases 294, deaths 290, recovered cases 3,408, total number of tested people is 1,35,889.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)