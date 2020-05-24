India News | Ready to Give 125 Shramik Special Trains to Maharashtra, Just Waiting for Passenger Details: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the Indian Railways is ready to provide 125 Shramik Special trains to Maharashtra on May 25 and urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to immediately send the list of passengers and trains, which are lying with the State.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal said: "Uddhav Ji, hope you are healthy, good luck for your good health. Tomorrow we are ready to deliver 125 workers special train from Maharashtra. You told that you have a list of workers ready."

"So, you are requested to: All information, such as where the train will run, the list of passengers according to the trains, their medical certificate and where the train is to go, please inform all the information to the General Manager of Central Railway in the next hour, so that we can plan the time of trains. But could do it," he said in the tweet.

"Hopefully, after coming to the train station as before, do not have to go back empty. I would like to assure you that the trains you need will be available," he said.

Later, the Union Minister said in a tweet: "It was revealed through TV that the Maharashtra government claimed to have given a list of 200 trains to Indian Railways. But the list of passengers of a single train running tomorrow has not come to GM Central Rail even after following up. Please be pleased to give the lists soon."

In later tweets, he said, "Sadly, it has been 1.5 hours but Maharashtra Govt. has been unable to give required information about tomorrow's planned 125 trains to GM of Central Railway. Planning takes time & we do not want train to stand empty at the stations, so it's impossible to plan without full details."

"I hope that the Government of Maharashtra will fully cooperate in the efforts made for the benefit of migrant labourers," added Goyal. (ANI)

