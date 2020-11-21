Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Indore has been reporting an increase in daily COVID-19 cases due to festive gatherings in markets and change in weather.

The recovery rate has also fallen and currently stands at 90.7% with 33,693 recoveries, according to officials.

While talking to ANI, Nodal Officer for COVID-19 in Indore, Dr Amit Malakar said, "COVID-19 positivity rate stands at nearly 8% in Indore with 37,115 total cases. Recovery rate has fallen and currently stands at 90.7% with 33,693 recoveries."

The city has conducted COVID-19 sample test on a total of 4,684 people out of which 492 people were found positive on Friday. The medical officials are expecting a rise in cases due to weather change and flouting of norms during festival season.

On what steps district administration should take to curb the spread, Dr Amit Malakar they will take several decisions after meeting the Crisis Management Group.

The medical officer also urged people to actively report any symptoms at fever clinics and hospitals. He said that it will reduce the fatality rate.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday has announced night curfew in five districts, including Indore and Bhopal, due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. The curfew will begin on November 21 at 10 pm. (ANI)

